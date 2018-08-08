Tom Hardy says his friendship with Prince Harry is 'deeply private'

It’s safe to say Tom Hardy thinks highly of his friendship with Prince Harry.

The 40-year-old actor spoke briefly about his bond with the Duke of Sussex during his interview with Esquire released Tuesday. Although Hardy would only say he and Harry’s friendship is “deeply private,” the actor had one phrase to describe the royal.

“Harry is a f---ing legend,” Hardy told Esquire.

Hardy said he flew from New Orleans to London the day of Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May, put on a suit and attended the royal event with his wife, Charlotte Riley.

He was pictured at the wedding hand-in-hand with his wife while sporting a shaved head and blue suit.

Hardy and Harry have been friends for years. The actor has been an ambassador for Prince Charles’ charity The Prince’s Trust since 2010. Harry and Prince William also starred with Hardy in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi," though the scene didn’t make the cut reportedly because the royals were too tall to be Stormtroopers.

Harry and Hardy were also seen talking at the Audio Polo Challenge in 2016 in London.