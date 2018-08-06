Kim and Khloe Kardashian fight with Kourtney over months-long feud in live Twitter fight

next

The Kardashians should learn how to let sleeping dogs lie.

Fans watched as the Kardashian sisters' feud spilled out of the Season 15 premiere of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" into real-life.

Despite filming Sunday night's episode months ago, tensions are still running high between Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian as the sisters got into a Twitter fight while live-tweeting about the premiere.

"We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother," Kourtney tweeted seemingly as a snide towards her younger sister Kim.

Kim immediately shot back, "And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!"

Kourtney quickly defended her statement saying, "And i do. But i wasn’t wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you."

The tweets came as fans watched Kim and Kourtney's fight play out during the episode when Kim became frustrated by her older sister's unwillingness to coordinate schedules for the family's famous Christmas card.

Kim lashed out during the episode saying, "Maybe if you had a business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f---ing business! But you don’t, so don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about!"

Khloe, who appeared to stay neutral during the episode, tweeted, "I just want peace" which prompted Kourtney to reply, "Khloe let’s be honest here."

That's when Khloe fired back, "Hey @kourtneykardash are you watching the same episode I am??? Do you think I was picking on you? I was genuinely concerned about your happiness," Khloe angrily shot back. "Stop looping me into your drama with Kim! Don’t ever tweet me that s--- again!"

Despite the fighting, Kim reassured fans that the sisters are always "good."