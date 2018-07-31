Meghan Markle's 37th birthday has a special meaning for the Queen

Meghan Markle's first birthday as a royal is on the horizon.

On August 4, the Duchess of Sussex with celebrate her 37th birthday. But in royal fashion, Markle will spend her big day doing royal duties.

According to royal photographer Tim Rooke, the new duchess will spend her birthday with Prince Harry at his friend's wedding. Rooke tweeted that not only will Harry attend the wedding of his close friend, Charlie Van Straubenze on August 4, but he will also serve as the best man in the ceremony.

"Unfortunately I will be missing the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks where Prince Harry will be best man on August 4th in Churt Surrey as I will be on the beach," the photographer tweeted on July 27. "Can't do everything!"

And though it seems like Harry may be a bit occupied on his wife's big day, there is sure to be some kind of birthday celebration from the royal family as Markle's birthday coincidentally falls on the same day as the Queen Mother's birthday.

Queen Elizabeth's late mother, Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon, was an intricate part of the royal family and played a key role in grooming Queen Elizabeth to take over the crown after her father, George VI, died in 1952.

The Queen Mother died in March 2002 at the age of 101, less than two months after her youngest daughter, Princess Margaret, died that February. According to the Guardian, the Queen Mother, who was very close to her grandchildren, left close to $24 million in trusts for them to passed on.

And while Markle may be growing closer to her new British family, she seems to be drifting away from her own as her father, Thomas Markle, continues to speak out to the press.

On Sunday, the Markle family drama continued when Thomas claimed that he had been "cut off" from his daughter but still wants to send her a card for her birthday.

"If I send a birthday card to Kensington Palace, or wherever she's living now, it'll just be one among thousands," he told The Mail on Sunday. "I thought about sending it by Priority Mail Express, but the Palace would probably just soak it in water for three days to make sure it doesn't explode."

Markle is almost four years older than Harry, who will celebrate is 34th birthday on September 15.