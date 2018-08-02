'Fixer Upper' star Joanna Gaines reflects on 'surprise' pregnancy at 40

Joanna Gaines is opening up about giving birth to her new baby boy, Crew Gaines, at the age of 40.

The "Fixer Upper" star who recently gave birth to her fifth child with husband Chip, reflected on welcoming their son into their famous TV family in the fall issue of her magazine The Magnolia Journal.

"Welcoming our fifth child to our family this summer has reminded me more than ever that despite my own doubts and insecurities, I am built for these things, including being a mom to five kids," Gaines wrote in the publication's editor's note. "It has also prompted me to consider this theme in a completely new context. My perspective about being made ready has been mostly through the lens of inner strength and the often difficult journey many of us travel to recognize that we've already got what it takes to do great things."

On June 5, Chip announced on Twitter that his wife had given birth to Crew in a post that read, "And then there were 5. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief."

Inside the Gaines' magazine, the mother to Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8, talked about how her pregnancy with Crew was different from any other in an essay called, "Made for This."

"I am 40, and pregnancy this time was different," she wrote according to People. "I have always really enjoyed being pregnant — I tend to feel my best during those nine months. This time I felt a little more worn out than usual."

The HGTV star admitted in the essay that having her fifth child came as a shock because she "truly believed she was done" having kids after the birth of her fourth child, Emmie Kay. But despite what she had originally thought about expanding her family, Gaines expressed her joy of adding a fifth member to their family.

"It's sweet how, even in the most unpredictable ways, we're given exactly what we need for that exact moment in time," she wrote. "It wasn't something I could have anticipated. But being pregnant and 'forced' to slow down has been a gift."

The reality star then added that giving birth has also made her realize that she can't do everything, and it is OK to rely on help from others.

"These past weeks, though, in a season where I simply can't do everything in order to be present for the very thing I'm feeling most called to, I have witnessed so vividly the power of our community and the range of skills and capabilities of those around me," Gaines said. "I'm learning that in these instances my part is to receive with gratitude rather than pretend I've got it all handled."