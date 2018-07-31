Prosecutor in Netflix Michael Peterson documentary 'The Staircase' found dead

Freda Black, one of the North Carolina prosecutors involved in the infamous 2001 murder trial of Michael Peterson, has died. She was 57.

Peterson was accused of murdering his wife Kathleen whose body was discovered in a pool of blood at the bottom of the stairs in their Durham, N.C. home.

Black, who gained fame after successfully prosecuting Peterson for the murder of his wife in 2003, was found dead in her Durham home around 3:30 pm on Sunday, the Daily Mail reported.

Durham police told the outlet that the death of the 57-year-old former prosecutor did not seem to be suspicious and the body was sent to the medical examiner.

Both Peterson and Black regained recognition following the release of the 2018 Netflix docu-series titled "The Staircase," which chronicles the 2003 trail and Peterson's life after sentencing.

Black was famous for her closing arguments during the Peterson trial, which successfully convinced the jury of 12 that the local novelist was guilty of killing his wife.

Following the trial, Black ran two campaigns for district attorney between 2006 and 2008 but lost both times.

In 2010, she attempted to get a seat on the Durham district court bench but was once again unsuccessful.

In 2017, Peterson entered an Alford plea in the 2001 death of his wife Kathleen, after agreeing the prosecution had the evidence to convict him though he still maintains his innocence.

His attorney said at the time that prosecutors have agreed to sentence him to the eight years he already served. He's been out of prison since 2011 when a judge ordered a new trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.