Miley Cyrus asks judge to seal video in dog-bite case: report

Miley Cyrus wants to stop a video of herself from being leaked.

Cyrus asked a judge to seal her video deposition regarding her sister’s dog to prevent it from being obtained by the media, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Cyrus, 25, says the video could cause damage to her reputation, according to the website. She claims that she is one of the most famous celebrities on Earth, and “the subject of media and tabloid speculating concerning even irrelevant minutiae details of her life.” She argued that the person suing her, Yolande Ngom, refuses to agree with her and wants the video to be public.

Cyrus’ sister Brandi was sued by Ngom in 2014 after her German Shepard, Feather, allegedly bit Ngom at Brandi’s apartment complex. Cyrus paid for the pad.

Cyrus previously filed papers claiming that she did not have any knowledge pertinent to the case, but one Ngom’s lawyers uncovered a video from two years before the incident of Cyrus and Feather.

Her lawyers then presented the video to Cyrus’ team, and Cyrus went to court to say her initial declaration was inaccurate and admitted that she had been to the condo while Brandi lived there with Feather.

Ngom told the judge that Cyrus does not deserve special treatment, according to The Blast. Instead, Ngom argued that Cyrus is afraid she could be embarrassed by the “implausibility of her own testimony,” despite her willingness to accommodate Cyrus and her three lawyers for the deposition.

The judge has yet to rule.

The case is ongoing.

