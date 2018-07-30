Lindsay Lohan teases new Mykonos-based reality show 'Lohan Beach Club'

Lindsay Lohan is returning to reality television!

On Monday, MTV dropped the first spot for the beloved redhead’s forthcoming project, "Lohan Beach Club" (working title). “Pack your bags, MTV, we’re going to Mykonos,” Lohan says before the promo cuts to images of the "Mean Girls" star making her way around the picturesque Greek island, set to soaring dancing music. As the clip draws to a close, Lohan teases "Get ready," before lowering her sunglasses to offer the camera a knowing smize.

According to MTV, the show will follow the 32-year-old actress turned entrepreneur as she embarks upon her third business venture in Greece – Lohan Beach House.

“Lohan will lead a team of handpicked brand ambassadors to make her mark on the vacation capital of the world,” MTV shares. “Over the course of the season, Lohan’s team must prove their expertise, ambition and charm while helping bring Lohan’s vision to life. The stakes are high as the team establishes new friendships and alliances while striving to rise above the temptations the Mykonos nightlife scene has to offer.”

Lohan Beach House is a seaside restaurant on the tourist-friendly island known for its sprawling beach, bar and raucous club nights.

Production on the series has just begun this week, making these shots of Lohan some of the very first. One source previously told ET, Lohan "has a lot of control with the project" and "will be doing a lot of delegating for the series."

This will be the actress' first time returning to reality television since her eight-part miniseries, "Lindsay," which aired on Oprah Winfrey's OWN in 2014.

"Lohan Beach Club" is set to premiere on MTV in 2019.

