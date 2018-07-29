Brian Christopher, son of WWE legend Jerry Lawler, dead at age 46

Brian Christopher Lawler, a former pro wrestler and the son of WWE icon Jerry "The King" Lawler, died Sunday after attempting suicide in his prison cell. He was 46.

TMZ, citing Lawler's mother, reported that the younger Lawler passed away after being placed on life support Saturday evening. Kay Lawler told the outlet that Jerry Lawler and other family members were at her son's side when he died.

In a statement Sunday, WWE said it was "saddened" to learn of Brian Christopher's death and extended its condolences to his "family, friends and fans."

Brian performed on-and-off for WWE between the late 1980s and 2014. He was best known for his alter ego Grandmaster Sexay, who formed half of the tag team Too Cool along with Scotty 2 Hotty.

TMZ previously reported that Brian Christopher tried to hang himself in his jail cell outside Memphis. The younger Lawler was facing charges in connection with an incident earlier this month in which he was arrested and accused of driving under the influence after leading police on a brief chase.

Police said Brian Christopher exhibited erratic behavior and initially refused to stop his car when officers tried to pull him over early on July 7. After he stopped, police noticed an open container in his car's center console and arrested him immediately.

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report