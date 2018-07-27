'Star Wars: Episode IX' cast revealed; Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher to return

The cast for the next "Star Wars" movie was revealed Friday and, along with fan-favorite actors, the movie makers revealed that the late Carrie Fisher will reprise her iconic role, despite passing away last year.

Mark Hamill and Anthony Daniels, who’ve played Luke Skywalker and C-3PO, respectively, will be in the latest installment of the sci-fi series alongside Billy Dee Williams, who will once again portray Lando Calrissian, according to a news release.

As for Leia Organa, Fisher will posthumously reprise the role with the help of unreleased footage from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” director J.J. Abrams said in the release. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character.

“With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter, is among the returning cast members in the movie, alongside Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and John Boyega, the news release said.

Filming for the movie is set to start on Aug. 1 and it’s expected to be released in December 2019.