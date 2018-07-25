'RHONY' star Carole Radziwill is leaving the reality series: 'I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind'

Carole Radziwill‘s time on “Real Housewives of New York” has come to an end.

“After six seasons on Bravos’ ‘RHONY,’ I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” Radziwill said Wednesday in a statement to Bravo’s Daily Dish.

“I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament,” she continued.

Radziwill, along with Heather Thomson and Aviva Drescher, were the newest additions to the Season 5 cast in 2012. She quickly became friends with SkinnyGirl founder Bethenny Frankel in Season 8, though their friendship has since soured.

“I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind,” Radziwill shared. “I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor and veracious accuracy. Next.”

Following the announcement, Radziwill took to Instagram, posting, “Didn’t change, just learned.”

This article originally appeared on Page Six.