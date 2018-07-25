Ivanka Trump congratulates Karlie Kloss on Josh Kushner engagement: 'Blessed to have you as a sister'

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner’s engagement got some support from a White House figure this week: the groom's sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump.

Both Kloss, 25, and Kushner, 33, posted about the engagement on Instagram — and Trump offered her well wishes to the happy couple.

Kloss shared a photo with her followers on Tuesday of the couple, calling her fiance “my best friend and my soulmate.”

“I can’t wait for forever together,” she added. “Yes a million times over 💍.”

“So, so happy for you and Josh!” she said in the comments section, per People. “I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!”

Kushner also referenced the engagement on Instagram Tuesday.

“fiancée”❤️ ," he captioned a snap of his bride-to-be.

“♥️ So incredibly happy for you Josh!” Trump shared. “You and Karlie are blessed to have found one another. Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter + adventure for you both! Xx.”

While Trump is serving as senior White House adviser, Kloss used the hashtag #ImWithHer in a 2016 Election Day Instagram post. Her fiance is a lifelong Democrat, according to Esquire.