Kathy Griffin sued by neighbor for recording him without permission

The legal battle between Kathy Griffin and KB Homes CEO Jeffrey Mezger continues.

Mezger and wife Sandra, who live next door to Griffin and boyfriend Randy Bick, filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit against the couple, alleging that Griffin and Bick illegally recorded the Mezgers on audio and video from their backyard, The Blast reports.

The Mezgers are requesting $5,000 for every recording Griffin, 57, and Bick, 39, made, as well as damages.

Mezger and Griffin have been embroiled in court battles for nearly a year.

In September 2017, an audio recording of Mezger calling a Griffin homophobic slur was posted online after Bick complained about noise from Mezger’s grandchildren.

Mezger reportedly lost 25 percent of his annual bonus and was threatened with firing after the recording was released.

Days later, Griffin filed a restraining order against Mezger, who in turn filed one against her two weeks later.

In a May 2017 video, the CEO was allegedly shown screaming at Griffin about closing her door while standing at the fence between their yards and calling her a “stupid bitch,” while in a separate audio recording, Sandra called Griffin and Bick’s noise complaint “f–king crap.”

Mezger’s attorney, Pete Slevin, denied that it was his client heard in the recording.

In January, Griffin admitted having security cameras for protection that can also record sound on her property, but denied intentionally spying on Mezger.

She also accused Mezger of throwing garbage into her yard while blasting Johnny Cash songs in the direction of her property in 2016, then bragging about “[greasing] the palms of the Home Owners Association so they look the other way.”

Attorneys for Mezger and Griffin did not immediately return requests for comment.

