Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner are engaged

Karlie Kloss is getting hitched.

The model, 25, took to Instagram to confirm that her longtime boyfriend, Josh Kushner, popped the question.

“I love you more than I have words to express,” she captioned a photo of the couple. “Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

The couple who have been dating for six years, has kept their relationship low key aside from appearances together at high profile events like the Met Gala. They recently vacationed together in Italy.

However according to People, Kushner proposed “a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York,” and that they have been celebrating since.

Kloss recently came under fire for her relationship with Kushner — who is the brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband who is also an advisor to President Donald Trump — for urging fans to support a bill that would keep immigrant families together, despite her own slight connection to the White House.

A rep for the model did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.