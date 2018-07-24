Hillary Clinton to appear on 'Madam Secretary' with Colin Powell, Madeleine Albright, CBS says

“Madam Secretary” will feature some famous faces when the political drama returns this fall.

CBS announced Tuesday that Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell are all slated to appear when the show returns for its fifth season.

Series star Téa Leoni tweeted she “was incredibly honored” to have the former real-life secretaries of state on set.

While the episode won't air until October, fans already have some information about the guest stars’ roles.

“In the episode, Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, played by Téa Leoni, turns to the former secretaries of state to ask their advice on how to respond to a delicate situation,” CBS said.

Albright, who earlier played herself in a second-season episode, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the exciting news.

“It was great to be back on the set of @MadamSecretary with @tealeoni,” she shared. “It is always nice to consult with my successors. The episode will air on #CBS on October 7.”

Clinton also took time to tweet about her guest role.

“It was wonderful to spend some time with the team from @MadamSecretary on set in Brooklyn with a few former colleagues,” she wrote. “Mark your calendars for October 7th!”