WWE announces first all-female pay-per-view wrestling event

Stephanie McMahon announced on Monday that the WWE will host its first all-female pay-per-view wrestling event in October.

The event, “Evolution,” is slated to take place at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, N.Y., on Oct. 28. The event will be aired on the WWE network and be available to buy on pay-per-view platforms.

‘RICK AND MORTY’ CO-CREATOR DAN HARMON APOLOGIZES AFTER OFFENSIVE CHILD RAPE PARODY VIDEO RESURFACES

The event will include SmackDown Women’s Championship, Mae Young Women’s Classic finals, Raw Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s Championship as well as other matches, The Wrap reported.

McMahon, 41, the chief brand officer of WWE, made the announcement on Monday during “Raw.” The network had been advertising McMahon would make a major announcement during the show.

“Because of all you men and women using your voices for change we are able to provide the platform to show the world that women can do anything and be anything they want to be,” McMahon said.

ROYAL WEDDING GOSPEL CHOIR SIGNS RECORD DEAL

"On October 28, over 50 women then, now and forever will participate in an event called ‘Evolution’ and that event I am privileged to announce will be the first ever all-women’s pay-per-view,” McMahon announced.

"You can expect to see the best of all brands—that's Ronda [Rousey], Charlotte [Flair], Alexa [Bliss], Sasha [Banks], Carmella, Nia Jax, Asuka, everyone—plus you'll get to see Trish Stratus, Lita will be there, you're going to see some legends," Paul "Triple H" Levesque told ESPN. "You're also going to see stars of now and the future in Shayna Baszler and the women of NXT."