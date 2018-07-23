Dennis Quaid opens up about cocaine addiction, marriage to Meg Ryan

Actor Dennis Quaid opened up about his cocaine addiction and how it got to the point where he was sleeping only one hour a night in an interview set to air Monday.

Quaid, 64, said he started to use cocaine when he first arrived in Hollywood. He would vow to stop doing the drug, but by the early evening he would be back at it, he said, according to The Daily Mail.

“I was basically doing cocaine pretty much on a daily basis during the 80s,” Quaid said. “I spent many, many a night screaming at god to please take this away from me, I'll never do it again because I've only got an hour before I have to be at work.

“Then about 4 o'clock in the afternoon I would be ‘oh that's not so bad.’ I had a white light experience where I saw myself either dead or losing everything that meant anything to me,” he said.

Quaid said by the time he was starring in the 1987 hit “The Big Easy,” he was starting to hit rock bottom and getting about one hour of sleep a night.

“I had a reputation for being a ‘bad boy,’ which seemed like a good thing, but basically I just had my head stuck up my a--,” the 64-year-old star said.

Quaid also touched on his marriage to actress Meg Ryan. He said Ryan’s fame “weighed” on him during their time together, adding it affected his career.

“And I have to admit it, I actually did feel like I disappeared,” Quaid said.

The couple divorced in 2001 and have one son together.

Quaid’s full interview is set to air Monday morning on NBC’s “Today” show.