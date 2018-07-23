David Bowie's first ever studio recording surfaces, will be auctioned for $13,000

Before blasting off into space in 1969 with his first single at the top of the UK charts, “Space Oddity," the late David Bowie, who was then called by his birth name: David Jones, hitchhiked from band to band in pursuit of stardom.

Now, his most primitive recording as a member of The Konrads is heading to auction in September, and is expected to sell for at least $13,000.

Former The Konrads drummer and manager David Hadfield found the tape—which includes Bowie’s lead vocals on the song, “I Never Dreamed"—in an old bread basket sitting in his garage, The Guardian reported Monday.

According to Hadfield, the recording was orchestrated by Eric Easton, who managed The Rolling Stones, as an effort to get picked up by the Decca label.

“We had decided that we would do a couple of guitar instrumentals and one original song. I chose 'I Never Dreamed' as it was the strongest, the other two were a bit weak,” Hadfield said. “I also decided that David was the best person to sing it and give the right interpretation.”

Decca originally turned down the band but brought them on the label a year later. By the time The Konrads landed the deal, Bowie was no longer the lead singer.

“So this became the very first recording of David Jones singing 55 years ago! There is no other recording featuring David as lead in existence.”

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather spoke highly of the tape, calling it “completely unique and of great historical interest, being the earliest studio recording of a fledgling musician who would go on to superstardom.”

In January 2016, Bowie's rep confirmed the rock and roll icon's death after an 18-month battle against cancer. He was 69.

"While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy during their time of grief," the statement read.

Just two days before his death, Bowie released his final album, “Blackstar,” to critical acclaim.

Tony Visconti, the producer of “Blackstar,” called it Bowie’s “parting gift” to his fans, The Telegraph reported.