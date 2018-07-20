Bristol Palin joining MTV reality series 'Teen Mom OG'

It's official! Bristol Palin is joining MTV's reality series "Teen Mom OG."

On Friday, the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin announced the news on social media.

"I am excited to join MTV's 'Teen Mom OG,'" the 27-year-old captioned a picture of herself along with her three kids—daughters, Sailor Grace, 2, Atlee Bay, 14 months and 9-year-old son, Tripp—standing in front of a camera crew.

"I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey," she continued.

MTV also confirmed that Palin would be on the hit series. "We can confirm she joined the 'Teen Mom OG' cast," an MTV spokesperson told Fox News.

TMZ revealed on Thursday that Palin would be appearing on Season 8 of the show, which airs this fall.

According to the outlet, the mom-of-three is set to star alongside cast members Amber Portwood, MacKenzie McKee, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell, and will ultimately replace Farrah Abraham on the show.

Last year, Abraham claimed that Viacom, the parent company that owns MTV, fired her from the series because she took part in “adult promotions and activities."

"Teen Mom OG," which has been on the air since 2009, is a spin-off of the network's "16 & Pregnant" and documents the moms' everyday lives as they raise their children.

This isn't the first time Palin has appeared on reality television.

Palin first starred on her mother's TLC series "Sarah Palin's Alaska" in 2010, followed by her 2012 Lifetime show "Bristol Palin: Life's a Tripp." She was also on Seasons 11 and 15 of "Dancing with the Stars."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.