Post Malone explains why fans want him on 'Queer Eye': 'They think I'm ugly and smell'

Rapper Post Malone, known for his hits “Rockstar” and “Psycho,” was the subject of much conversation on Twitter this week.

When the cast of “Queer Eye” announced they’ll be shooting the show’s third season in Kansas City, fans on Twitter began nominating Malone for a makeover.

The 23-year-old star is known for his blinged-out teeth, tattoos and messy hair.

“Why does every want @PostMalone to be on the show,” Karamo Brown asked. “Did he request it?”

Malone tweeted back what he believes is the motivation behind his nomination.

“No they just think I’m ugly and smell lol,” Malone quipped. “Love the show tho guys, keep crushing it.”

Brown replied, “You keep killing it too. I personally love you [sic] style and music.”

While some want to leave Malone to his own style devices, others are pushing for the rapper to appear in a special episode.

A post shared by Queer Eye (@queereye) on Jul 16, 2018 at 11:54am PDT

“Sir we don’t think you ugly we just want you to reach your full potential,” said one follower.

“@PostMalone has a beautiful heart and that is all that matters in a world full of people that only care about looks,” defended one person. “I wish hateful words were silent.”

This article originally appeared on Page Six.