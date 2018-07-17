Meghan Markle brought her iconic straw hat to Wimbledon but wasn't allowed to wear it

It was hats off for Meghan Markle on Saturday while at the Wimbledon women's finale.

The newly named Duchess of Sussex attended the annual sporting event with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. But during the first-ever public outing without their royal husbands, the new Duchess was not allowed to accessorize her blue and white pinstriped blouse and white pant look with her iconic straw hat.

The hat, which Meghan sported a similar version of in 2016 while cheering on close friend Serena Williams, was now excluded from her royal Wimbledon wardrobe. Prince Harry's wife was spotted courtside with a dainty black handbag and the straw hat in toe, but she was never seen with the hat on her head.

Unlike Markle's top and pants look, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a crisp, white dress to wear while watching the tourament where Angelique Kerber beat Serena Williams in the final.

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to the court on Sunday with her husband, Prince William, to watch Novak Djokovic defeat Kevin Anderson. The mother of three sported another dress, but this time decided to brighten things up with bold, yellow sheath.