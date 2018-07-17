Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle brought her iconic straw hat to Wimbledon but wasn't allowed to wear it

By | Fox News
Duchess Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle watch the women's Wimbledon finale while Markle clings onto her straw hat she was unable to wear in the royal box on Saturday.

Duchess Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle watch the women's Wimbledon finale while Markle clings onto her straw hat she was unable to wear in the royal box on Saturday.  (AP)

It was hats off for Meghan Markle on Saturday while at the Wimbledon women's finale. 

The newly named Duchess of Sussex attended the annual sporting event with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. But during the first-ever public outing without their royal husbands, the new Duchess was not allowed to accessorize her blue and white pinstriped blouse and white pant look with her iconic straw hat. 

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, arrive in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the women's singles final match between Serena Williams of the US and Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (Nic Bothma, Pool via AP)

Markle was snapped toting her hat while entering the royal box at Wimbledon.  (AP)

The hat, which Meghan sported a similar version of in 2016 while cheering on close friend Serena Williams, was now excluded from her royal Wimbledon wardrobe. Prince Harry's wife was spotted courtside with a dainty black handbag and the straw hat in toe, but she was never seen with the hat on her head. 

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, watch the women's singles final match between Serena Williams of the US and Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (Nic Bothma, Pool via AP)

Markle donned a similar straw hat to the Wimbledon in 2016, but then, she was able to wear the accessory on her head.  (AP)

Unlike Markle's top and pants look, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a crisp, white dress to wear while watching the tourament where Angelique Kerber beat Serena Williams in the final. 

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to the court on Sunday with her husband, Prince William, to watch Novak Djokovic defeat Kevin Anderson. The mother of three sported another dress, but this time decided to brighten things up with bold, yellow sheath

You can find Morgan M. Evans on Twitter @themizfactor.