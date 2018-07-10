Nicole Curtis' ex files for sole custody of their son, says she's 'unfit' as a parent

Nicole Curtis is in another legal spat with her ex over custody of their 3-year-old son. Shane Maguire has reportedly filed a request for sole custody arguing that the “Rehab Addict” star is an unfit parent.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Maguire filed for custody of their son, Harper, on July 3 after what he believes to be a pattern of behavior from Curtis that he feels proves she’s “incapable of facilitating” a co-custody relationship.

The outlet reports that he outright claims Curtis is trying to “ruin their relationship entirely” by making legal custodial handoffs “a game of cat and mouse.” Specifically, he cites an example that reportedly happened this past Father’s Day in which he was forced to drive all over town trying to track down Curtis and Harper’s location so that he could pick the boy up. Things reportedly got so bad during this incident that he asked his lawyer to get involved at the time.

A post shared by Nicole Curtis (@detroitdesign) on Jun 4, 2018 at 6:05pm PDT

As a result, he’s reportedly asking a judge to strip the HGTV star of her legal physical custody arguing that she is “not a fit and proper person to share legal or physical custody of the minor.”

This isn’t the first time their custody battle has taken a turn for the worst. Recently, Maguire filed a legal complaint that alleged she moved to California from Michigan in an effort to keep him from seeing Harper. However, that issue was settled privately between the former couple, according to People.

The actress, who in a controversial move is still breastfeeding their son, currently splits her time between Los Angeles, where her show is filmed, and Michigan, where Maguire lives.