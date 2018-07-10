Boyfriend of 'Love Island' star Sophie Gradon found dead weeks after her death

The heartbroken boyfriend of tragic Love Island star Sophie Gradon has today been found dead — just weeks after her suicide.

Aaron Armstrong, 25, was found dead in Blyth, Northumbria hours after posting an emotional final Instagram tribute to Sophie, whose funeral was on Friday.

A family friend, who didn't want to be named, told The Sun Online: 'We're absolutely gutted. Heartbroken."

SOPHIE GRADON, 'LOVE ISLAND' STAR AND FORMER MISS GREAT BRITAIN, DEAD AT 32

A police spokesman confirmed they found the body at around lunchtime today, and there were no suspicious circumstances.

He said: "At around 12.20pm today we received a report that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property in Blyth.

“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

