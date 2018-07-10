Expand / Collapse search
Boyfriend of 'Love Island' star Sophie Gradon found dead weeks after her death

By Amy Brookbanks, Ellie Henman, and Jacob Dirnhuber | The Sun
Aaron Armstrong, boyfriend of "Love Island" star Sophie Gradon, was found dead days after the reality star's funeral.

The heartbroken boyfriend of tragic Love Island star Sophie Gradon has today been found dead — just weeks after her suicide.

Aaron Armstrong, 25, was found dead in Blyth, Northumbria hours after posting an emotional final Instagram tribute to Sophie, whose funeral was on Friday.

A family friend, who didn't want to be named, told The Sun Online: 'We're absolutely gutted. Heartbroken."

SOPHIE GRADON, 'LOVE ISLAND' STAR AND FORMER MISS GREAT BRITAIN, DEAD AT 32

A police spokesman confirmed they found the body at around lunchtime today, and there were no suspicious circumstances.

He said: "At around 12.20pm today we received a report that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property in Blyth.

“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

