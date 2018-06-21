Sophie Gradon, 'Love Island' star and former Miss Great Britain, dead at 32

Sophie Gradon, the former Miss Great Britain who was later a contestant on the British dating show “Love Island,” died Tuesday night, her boyfriend confirmed on Thursday. She was 32.

Her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Gradon’s boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, announced the news on his Facebook page, saying he is “absolutely devastated” by her death.

“I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always,” Armstrong captioned a photo of him and Gradon.

Northumbria police said officers arrived at a home in Medburn, Ponteland, just before 8:30 p.m. and found the 32-year-old woman dead, Sky News reported.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner,” the statement read.

Gradon was crowned Miss Great Britain in 2009, but became a reality television star in 2016 when she appeared on the second season of “Love Island,” where single men and women move to a luxury house on an island in hopes of finding love.

The reality star was in two relationships while on the show, one with a man and one with a woman. She was part of the show's first same-sex couple.

Gradon was active on social media a day before she died. She posted a video on Twitter of Armstrong dancing with a dog.

“When the love of your life loves his dogs like this you know he’s the one. She’s cuddling him right back... & those arms,” she tweeted.

The couple was recently vacationing in the resort town of Antibes in southern France to celebrate Armstrong’s birthday.

Several fans and former co-stars paid tribute to Gradon on Twitter.

“Shocked beyond belief!!! RIP @sophiegradon sending all our love to Sophie’s family at this incredibly sad time xx,” Miss Great Britain’s official Twitter account wrote.

Olivia Buckland, a former “Love Island” contestant, tweeted: "Awful awful news this morning. I am gutted. I am so sorry the world failed you. You were such an intricate, creative, intelligent soul. Words fail me."

"We had lots of little chats and so many laughs. you were the the shoulder to cry on and a beautiful person with a beautiful soul. Shine bright in that sky Sophie gradon,” reality star Alex Bowen tweeted.