Melyssa Ford suffers skull fracture in brutal wreck on California freeway

Radio personality Melyssa Ford was recovering at a Los Angeles hospital Sunday after suffering significant injuries in a major recent car wreck.

Ford, 41, suffered head injuries, including a skull fracture, when her Jeep flipped on the Ventura Freeway on Thursday, her rep told Us Weekly. A tractor trailer-reportedly clipped the back of Ford’s tire and sent her into a tailspin on the freeway.

“The violent impact sent her 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited into a tailspin and the vehicle flipped three times before landing upside down,” the rep told the magazine.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was surrounded by emergency personnel lying beside the totaled Jeep. A picture posted by talk show host Claudia Jordan showed the extent of the damage.

“Melyssa doesn’t remember much so I’m hoping witnesses will come forward and assist in putting the pieces back together,” Jordan wrote in an Instagram message.

Ford’s rep said that she had a “10-inch open wound” that had to be “surgically closed.” Ford also had several large gashes on her arms and legs, the rep said.

“God and her seatbelt saved her life,” the rep told Us Weekly.

Ford is currently the co-host of "Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored." She’s also appeared on the Bravo series “Blood, Sweat & Heels” and the movie “Think Like a Man.”