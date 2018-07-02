Expand / Collapse search
Melyssa Ford suffers skull fracture in brutal wreck on California freeway

Ryan Gaydos
By | Fox News
Melyssa Ford was severely injured in a wreck on a California freeway.

Radio personality Melyssa Ford was recovering at a Los Angeles hospital Sunday after suffering significant injuries in a major recent car wreck.

Ford, 41, suffered head injuries, including a skull fracture, when her Jeep flipped on the Ventura Freeway on Thursday, her rep told Us Weekly. A tractor trailer-reportedly clipped the back of Ford’s tire and sent her into a tailspin on the freeway.

“The violent impact sent her 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited into a tailspin and the vehicle flipped three times before landing upside down,” the rep told the magazine.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was surrounded by emergency personnel lying beside the totaled Jeep. A picture posted by talk show host Claudia Jordan showed the extent of the damage.

It’s a shame I have to do this to let folks know the seriousness of @melyssaford ‘s accident (I got her permission first) but here it is. She was involved in a horrific accident that could have easily taken her life. It’s actually a miracle she survived. She’s injured FOR REAL. She doesn’t even remember this as she has a huge gash in her head and blood on the brain. This was sent to me by a Good Samaritan that didn’t know who he was helping but once he saw the story online he contacted me knowing we’re friends and he was following me. If anyone was a witness to this accident please inbox me any information you may have. As you can imagine Melyssa doesn’t remember much so I’m hoping witnesses will come forward and assist in putting the pieces back together. She was hit by an 18 wheeler. Respect to @manifesting_mary who was the first one to check folks for the poor taste “jokes”. The internet emboldens cowards... it also can shut em down as well. Everyone please send love and prayers to our friend @melyssaford 🙌🏾🙏🏽

“Melyssa doesn’t remember much so I’m hoping witnesses will come forward and assist in putting the pieces back together,” Jordan wrote in an Instagram message.

Ford’s rep said that she had a “10-inch open wound” that had to be “surgically closed.” Ford also had several large gashes on her arms and legs, the rep said.

“God and her seatbelt saved her life,” the rep told Us Weekly.

Ford is currently the co-host of "Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored." She’s also appeared on the Bravo series “Blood, Sweat & Heels” and the movie “Think Like a Man.”

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.