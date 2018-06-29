Susan Sarandon says she was arrested while protesting Trump's immigration policy

Susan Sarandon said she was arrested Thursday after participating in a protest against the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents on Capitol Hill in Washington.

"Arrested. Stay strong. Keep fighting," the actress tweeted without offering any further details.

Capitol Police did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

However, Sarandon was back on Twitter a mere three hours after she said she was arrested.

"Powerful, beautiful action with hundreds of women saying we demand the reunification of families separated by immoral ICE policy. This is what Democracy looks like. #WomenDisobey," the 71-year-old tweeted.

The actress joined hundreds of women for the protest which was organized by the Women’s March and the Center for Popular Democracy, as they asked for migrant families who had been separated from their families be reunited.

Prior to her arrest, Sarandon had retweeted other women who also attended organized sit-in style protest which was held at the Hart Senate Office building.

Women at the protest wrapped themselves in foil blankets to mimic the silver blankets that were seen on migrant children who were taken from detention centers in photographs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.