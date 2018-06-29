'The Office' actor Hugh Dane's cause of death revealed

"The Office" actor Hugh Dane's cause of death has been revealed.

Dane, who played a security guard on the comedy series, died from pancreatic cancer, according to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ.

The document states that Dane died at the age of 75 on May 16, 2018 at 10:56 p.m. in his Los Angeles home. According to his death certificate, the late actor had worked in the entertainment industry for 40 years.

On May 26, the Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center announced the news of Dane's death with a post on Facebook for a celebration of his life.

"The Office" cast members Rainn Wilson, Steve Carrell, and Mindy Kaling also paid tribute to their co-star earlier this month.

"RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard," Wilson wrote on Twitter. "He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him."

"What a terrific guy," Carrell tweeted.

Wrote Kaling: "Hugh Dane was one the funniest actors ever. I loved writing and acting with him."