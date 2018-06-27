Scarlett Johansson denies claim that she auditioned to be in a relationship with Tom Cruise

Scarlett Johansson is making it clear that she never auditioned to be in a relationship with Tom Cruise.

On Wednesday, the "Avengers: Infinity War" actress set the record straight, denying a claim that she auditioned to date the 55-year-old star after he split from Nicole Kidman.

"The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning," Johansson, 33, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships," she continued. "Only a man aka Brendan Tighe would come up with a crazy story like that."

According to the outlet, Johansson's denial comes right after Tighe, a former Scientologist, appeared on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today" claiming that when he was a part of Cruise's Scientology security unit, he saw reports of women who auditioned to date the "American Made" actor.

Tighe went on to explain that the reports were accidentally sent to his printer, which is how he saw them, and he only remembered Johansson because he recognized her name, the outlet reported.

“Another actress, Erika Christensen, had to disconnect from Scarlett Johansson because it didn’t go well. That was in that report,” Tighe said.

The Church of Scientology has also denied Tighe's claims regarding his involvement with Cruise.

"Brendan Tighe was a Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization security guard/night watchman from 2002 to 2009," Karin Pouw, from the Church of Scientology International, told Kelly, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The 'access' he boasts of having was largely limited to viewing security cameras from a guard booth," she explained. "He was removed from that position for dereliction of duty."