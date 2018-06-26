President Trump and Jimmy Fallon engage in heated war of words

President Trump and Jimmy Fallon continued their war of words Monday with the commander-in-chief blasting the comic at a rally and the late night funnyman mocking his rival’s incessant mean tweeting on his late night show.

“He (Fallon) looks like a lost soul,” Trump said during a South Carolina campaign event for Gov. Henry McMaster. “But you know what he’s a nice guy. I agreed to do his show, and because I guess I was running at the time, he got tremendous ratings on that show. Killed everybody, right? He should be thankful. He shouldn’t be upset and angry.”

Trump has been mad at the host of NBC’s “Tonight Show” for saying he regrets having him on his show during the 2016 campaign — in an appearance that lacked tough questions and included Fallon playfully teasing the future president’s famed hair.

Fallon told The Hollywood Reporter last week that he gets why fans are mad at him: “I heard you. You made me feel bad. So now what? Are you happy? I’m depressed?”

Trump, angered by the comment, went after Fallon via Twitter on Sunday chastising him: “Be a man Jimmy!”

In his opening monologue on Monday, the generally apolitical Fallon targeted Trump with a number of zingers.

“When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but I thought, `I have more important things to do.’ Then I thought, `Wait – shouldn’t he have more important things to do?’” Fallon said.

Fallon also took comical issue with First Lady Melania Trump – who has said she wants to make cyberbullying one of her priorities.

