'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland slams 'pervs' commenting on Ariel Winter's photo

Don’t think you can shame “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter without her on-screen big sister having something to say about it.

Winter posted a makeup-free, dressed down image of her pumping gas with her arms crossed over the weekend with the caption: “Honestly the ONLY reason I’m posting this is because I’ve never seen a more accurate picture of myself.”

The post gained a lot of attention and generated hundreds of comments from fans. However, Us Weekly notes that some of the commenters started writing inappropriate responses to the pic with regards to her body. Many mentioned the fact that the actress appeared to not be wearing a bra in the photo and that her nipples were somewhat visible.

Hyland, who plays Winter’s big sister on “Modern Family,” spoke up for her on-screen sibling to slam the trolls and “pervs.”

“To all the pervs commenting on this post?” she wrote. “GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!”

Hyland’s comments come at a strange time for the star, who was recently hospitalized and taken off work. The star shared a gloomy selfie highlighting her health struggles over the weekend to celebrate National Selfie Day.

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feelin cute. This time for #nationalselfieday I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it,” she wrote. “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

According to People, Hyland is home now and excited to get back to work.