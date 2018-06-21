XXXTentacion shatters Taylor Swift's single-day Spotify streaming record following murder

Just a day after he was shot while leaving a motorcycle dealership in Florida, rapper XXXTentacion set a new record on Spotify, beating Taylor Swift’s single-day streaming record.

Following the news of the 20-year-old's sudden death, fans flocked to the music streaming service to pay tribute to the young artist.

According to Spotifycharts.com, on Tuesday, the rapper's song “Sad!” was streamed 10.4 million times globally, out-streaming Swift's 2017 hit, “Look What You Made Me Do," which racked in about 10.1 million streams.

XXXTentacion's surprising streaming record comes just after the music service had barred the rapper's music from the music streaming service due to the company's new hate content and hateful conduct policy. The rapper's content was originally removed Spotify in May because the artist, whose real name is, Dwayne Onfroy, was in the process of awaiting trial for domestic trial charges after allegedly abusing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala.

But XXXTentacion's music was returned to Spotify playlists after the company received backlash that their new hate policy seemed to only target rap and R&B artists.

“While we believe our intentions were good,” Spotify said in a statement to the Miami New Times. “The language was too vague, we created confusion and concern, and didn’t spend enough time getting input from our own team and key partners before sharing new guidelines.”

Rapper XXXTentaciondied after being shot on Monday. On Thursday morning, Florida authorities said a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release sent Thursday morning that 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. He's being held without bond in the Broward County Jail.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.