Samantha Bee mocks Kirstjen Nielsen's name, says she's 'fjull of shj-t'

“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee slammed the Trump administration’s border policy before mocking Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s name and saying she was “fjull of shj-t.”

Bee started her monologue by discussing President Trump’s executive order, which would allow children to stay with their parents who are caught crossing the border illegally. The order comes after public outcry over the more than 2,300 minors who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border from May 5 through June 9, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“If, like most people, you’ve been feeling a little uncomfortable with our Pre-K prisons, good news, the president fixed it with the next worst thing,” Bee said. "Yay! No more baby internment camps, just regular internment camps. That’s what we call a win in 2018. To be clear, I am happy that at least these kids are theoretically going to stay with their parents, but Mommy & Me jails are not a solution, they’re not new, and they’re also not legal.”

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Bee turned her monologue to “rogue Lands’ End model” Nielsen, showing clips of her at a press conference defending the policy.

“Of course under the Trump administration we have come to expect mutilations of the English language [images of Trump’s tweets with misspellings were shown] Hell, even the person they sent out to explain their policy has a name that is a crime against spelling,” Bee said as graphics displayed Nielsen’s name added with more j’s.

“The only thing we learned from her press conference is Kirstjen Nielsen is 'fjull of shj-t,'" she continued.

Bee also poked fun at herself after playing a clip of a report about border patrol officials being uncomfortable with the media referring to the area the children were being kept in as “cages.”

“Wow, who knew conservatives were so sensitive about the c-word. I should make a note of that,” Bee said as she sipped tea.

SELENA GOMEZ STRIPS DOWN IN BATHTUB FOR EERIE HORROR VIDEO SHOOT

The host was referring to a monologue she made during her show in May where she called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c---.” Bee apologized for using the slur after public outcry from viewers and critics.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night," Bee said in a statement. "It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it."

Fox News’ John Roberts and Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.