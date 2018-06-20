Eva Longoria gives birth to first child, welcomes a baby boy

Eva Longoria is a mom.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum, 43, gave birth to son Santiago Enrique on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

“We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing,” Longoria and husband José ‘Pepe’ Antonio Bastón said in a statement to Hola! USA.

Longoria’s rep confirmed her pregnancy to Page Six in December. She since showed off her baby bump at the premiere for her movie “Overboard” and when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April.

Most recently she told People that she was “excited but nervous” to give birth.

Hopefully the family will be able to indulge on her favorite food together soon: Tacos.

