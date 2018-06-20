Expand / Collapse search
Eva Longoria gives birth to first child, welcomes a baby boy

New York Post
Actress Eva Longoria has given birth to her first child with husband Jose "Pepe" Baston. The couple gave birth to their baby boy on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Eva Longoria is a mom.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum, 43, gave birth to son Santiago Enrique on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

“We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing,” Longoria and husband José ‘Pepe’ Antonio Bastón said in a statement to Hola! USA.

Longoria’s rep confirmed her pregnancy to Page Six in December. She since showed off her baby bump at the premiere for her movie “Overboard” and when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April.

Most recently she told People that she was “excited but nervous” to give birth.

Hopefully the family will be able to indulge on her favorite food together soon: Tacos.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. 