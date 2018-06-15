Natalie Portman slams Jared Kushner, calls her former friend a 'supervillain'

Natalie Portman appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and slammed her former Harvard classmate Jared Kushner.

Colbert asked Portman, "You actually graduated in the same class as Jared Kushner, didn't you?"

Portman laughed and replied, "That is correct."

Prying further, the talk show host asked the "Star Wars" actress if she had any memories of Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband and President Trump's senior adviser.

She said they that had been "friendly," but then alluded to the fact that the former classmates were no longer in contact.

"Unfortunately it's not very — there's not a lot funny to say about someone you were friends with becoming a supervillain," Portman stated. "So, it's not funny."

She added, "He said in some interview that all of the friends he's lost through politics is like exfoliating. I was like, OK."

Colbert then asked, "So you're a dead skin cell?" Colbert retorted, to which Portman stated, "Proudly."

While the actress may have some unkind thoughts about Kushner now, according to the Daily Mail Portman and Trump's son-in-law were close friends to the point of attending each other's weddings.

Portman was reportedly on the guest list for Kushner's 2009 New Jersey wedding to Ivanka, and three years later, Kushner and his wife attended Portman's Big Sur nuptials to actor Benjamin Millepied.

Though it is unclear when Portman and Kushner stopped speaking, the 37-year-old actress was one of the many celebrity supporters of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

Kushner publically addressed the friendships lost over his political views and endeavors in a 2016 interview with Forbes and said, "Anyone who was willing to change a friendship or not do business because of who somebody supports in politics is not somebody who has a lot of character."

Kushner then added, "People are very fickle. You have to find what you believe in, challenge your truths. And if you believe in something, even if it's unpopular, you have to push with it."