Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Late Night

Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' struggling to regain advertisers after host's profane Ivanka Trump attack: report

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
'Full Frontal' host Samantha Bee is slammed for calling Ivanka Trump a 'feckless c---' on her show. Video

Host Samantha Bee calls Ivanka Trump 'feckless c---'

'Full Frontal' host Samantha Bee is slammed for calling Ivanka Trump a 'feckless c---' on her show.

A new report shows Samantha Bee's late night show "Full Frontal" hasn't been able to regain its advertisers after the host called Ivanka Trump a "feckless c---" on her show in May.

The liberal comedian came under fire when she used an extreme vulgarity to slam Ivanka Trump in her monologue on May 30 over a photograph the first daughter shared on social media.

"You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child...But let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad's immigration practices, you feckless c---. He listens to you," Bee said.

Bee apologized on a June 6 episode, but the damage was done as her advertisers dropped her.

TBS Mondo Samantha Bee

Samantha Bee's "Full Frontal" lost 13 advertisers after her Ivanka Trump remarks.  (Turner)

Before the vulgar remark, Bee's TBS show had 19 advertisers but when she apologized on the June 6 episode, she was down to a mere six and has been unable to gain them back weeks later, a new Newsbusters report shows.

In her June 6 opening monologue, Bee told viewers that her insult directed at the first daughter "crossed a line."

"It is a word I have used on the show many times, hoping to reclaim it,” Bee said. "This time, I used it as an insult. I crossed a line. I regret it and I do apologize."

Her on-air apology came after she tweeted she was sorry.

Both Bee and TBS issued apologies the following day, with the network tweeting the "vile" comment was "our mistake too, and we regret it."

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.