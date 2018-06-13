Ariana Grande hoping for 'long-lasting relationship' with fiancé Pete Davidson: source

Although it surprised fans that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson reportedly got engaged less than a month after news broke they were dating, the couple just had an instant connection.

"I guess they just had a super beyond natural connection right off the bat and have grown immensely close in an obviously super short time period," a source close to the “Dangerous Woman” singer told Fox News.

Added the source: "Neither of them were expecting this but they are both so over the moon and are hoping for a long-lasting loving relationship together."

On Monday, reports surfaced that Grande and Davidson, both 24, were engaged with the “Saturday Night Live” funnyman reportedly paying $93,000 for Grande's engagement ring in May, according to TMZ. However, neither of them have confirmed reports that they're engaged.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly reported that the happy couple "were telling people that they’re engaged" at actor Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married," an insider reportedly told the outlet. "Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

Following his split from longtime girlfriend Cazzie David, Pete immediately covered up his tattoo commemorating her and got another tattoo highlighting his romance to Grande less than a month later.

Grande was previously dating rapper Mac Miller for nearly two years before calling it quits days before his DUI and hit and run arrest.