Less than a month after news broke that they were dating, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are reportedly engaged.

According to Us Weekly, the happy couple "were telling people that they’re engaged" at actor Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married," an insider reportedly told the outlet. "Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

Added the insider: "They are both constantly making each other laugh. Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love."

Reps for Grande and Davidson did not immediately respond to Fox News request for comment.

"They are looking forward to a very long engagement together," another source told Us Weekly about the pair.

Grande has yet to address the engagement reports, but on Monday, the star tweeted: "i love u sm ok bye," along with a handful of emojis.

Last month, it was reported that Grande and Davidson, both 24, had "just started" seeing each other and that it was "very casual," according to People Magazine.

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on May 30, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

A week later, the couple stepped out publicly when the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer attended Davidson's stand-up set at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles on May 29, reported Page Six.

According to the outlet, Grande took to social media to document part of the outing including sharing a photo of Davidson with the heart-eyed smiley face emoji.

Later in the evening, Davidson also shared a picture of him and Grande in "Harry Potter" robes. "The chamber of secrets has been opened …," Davidson captioned the photo.

Grande was previously dating rapper, Mac Miller, for nearly two years before calling it quits, and Davidson split from longtime girlfriend, Cazzie David not long ago.