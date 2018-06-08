'Game of Thrones' prequel pilot reportedly ordered by HBO

“Game of Thrones” fans are one step closer to getting more fantasy-world action from HBO, with the network reportedly ordering a pilot for a new prequel series.

The installment is one of five potential projects in the works that are connected to the series, Variety reported. HBO PR's Twitter account retweeted the Variety report.

‘GAME OF THRONES’ STARS EMILIA CLARKE AND JASON MOMOA RECREATE EPIC ‘DIRTY DANCING’ LIFT DURING CAST PARTY

Writer Jane Goldman, who was tapped to be the prequel’s showrunner, developed her prequel concept alongside George R.R. Martin, who wrote the novel series that inspired the hugely popular series, the outlet said. The pair will reportedly also serve as executive producers, in addition to Daniel Zelman and Vince Gerardis.

‘GAME OF THRONES’ SEASON 8 TEASED BY ‘SOLO’ ACTRESS EMILIA CLARKE

Details about the show at this point are scant but the network has revealed that it’ll depict “the worlds’ descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” is set to debut in 2019.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.