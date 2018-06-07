Queen Maxima of Holland’s sister dead in apparent suicide

Queen Maxima of Holland’s youngest sister, Inés Zorreguieta, was found dead in Argentina in an apparent suicide, local media reported.

Zorreguieta was found dead in her Buenos Aires apartment, Argentine officials said. She was 33 years old.

Her death was confirmed Wednesday by a person at the prosecutor’s office in charge of the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak to the press.

Zorreguieta was a psychologist who worked for an office on social policies at the president's office. She was suffering from depression, the BBC reported. Her father Jorge Zorreguieta, Argentina’s former agriculture minister, died last year.

De Volkskrant, a Dutch newspaper, reported Queen Maxima was “shocked and upset” by the news of her sister’s death. Dutch News reported she canceled a visit to Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia following the news of her sister’s passing.

Queen Maxima, a native of Argentina, married Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander in 2002 and have three children together. Zorreguieta was the godmother to the queen’s youngest daughter, Princess Ariane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.