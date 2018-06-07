Expand / Collapse search
Queen Maxima of Holland’s sister dead in apparent suicide

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Inés Zorreguieta [left] was found dead in her Buenos Aires apartment.

Queen Maxima of Holland’s youngest sister, Inés Zorreguieta, was found dead in Argentina in an apparent suicide, local media reported.

Zorreguieta was found dead in her Buenos Aires apartment, Argentine officials said. She was 33 years old.

Her death was confirmed Wednesday by a person at the prosecutor’s office in charge of the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak to the press.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands with her parents Jorge Zorreguieta and Maria del Carmen Cerriti Zorreguieta and her sister Ines Zorreguieta visit the Universidad Catolica Argentine in Buenos Aires, 11 October 2016. Queen Maxima give an speech and answer questions of students. Queen Maxima visits Buenos Aires as United NationÕs Secretary GeneralÕs Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. Photo by: Patrick van Katwijk/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

AP  (Inés Zorreguieta [left] seen her with her sister Queen Maxima of Holland.)

Zorreguieta was a psychologist who worked for an office on social policies at the president's office. She was suffering from depression, the BBC reported. Her father Jorge Zorreguieta, Argentina’s former agriculture minister, died last year.

De Volkskrant, a Dutch newspaper, reported Queen Maxima was “shocked and upset” by the news of her sister’s death. Dutch News reported she canceled a visit to Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia following the news of her sister’s passing.

Queen Maxima, a native of Argentina, married Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander in 2002 and have three children together. Zorreguieta was the godmother to the queen’s youngest daughter, Princess Ariane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.