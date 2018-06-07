Chris Rock tells Obamas to 'make your money,' but not on Netflix

Chris Rock isn’t loving the idea of Barack and Michelle Obama working with Netflix.

The comedian told the Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Wednesday that he doesn’t want the former president and first lady making their money on Netflix.

"I don't want to live in a world where President Obama is worried about his Rotten Tomatoes score," Rock said. "I want him above that at all times.”

He added, “Make your money, but I don't want [him] to be involved with that."

Rock, who also has his own Netflix deal reportedly worth $40 million, said he would just “send them over to Donald Glover” for advice. "That's what I'd do."

OBAMAS SIGN MULTIYEAR NETFLIX DEAL TO PRODUCE SHOWS AND FILMS

The streaming service revealed in late May that the Obamas entered into a multiyear agreement to produce new films and shows with Netflix. The couple wants to produce a diverse mix of content, including a potential scripted series, an unscripted series, a docu-series, documentaries and features, according to a Netflix press release about the deal.

The couple also established Higher Ground Productions, which will serve as the entity under which they will produce content for Netflix.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said former President Obama in a statement.

NETFLIX'S POLITICS UNDER FRESH SCRUTINY AFTER EXCLUSIVE DEAL WITH OBAMAS TO PRODUCE CONTENT

The comedian isn’t the only person criticizing the couple. The announcement ignited the #BoycottNetflix and #CancelNetflix trending topics on Twitter, where users slammed Netflix over its announcement it was bringing on the Obamas.

Jonathan Tobin wrote in the New York Post that the Obamas’ Netflix deal shows that former presidents and first ladies are cashing in on their time at the White House.

“Now former presidents are treated like dowager empresses to whom the nation owes not merely deference but a living in spite of the fact that their status as an ex-commander in chief has become an ATM machine with no withdrawal limits,” Tobin wrote.

