Kate Spade death ruled a suicide by medical examiner

The city Medical Examiner’s Office officially ruled Kate Spade‘s death a suicide by hanging Thursday.

The 55-year-old fashion designer, born Katherine Brosnahan, hanged herself Tuesday in her Park Avenue apartment using a red scarf attached to a doorknob in her bedroom.

Her body was found by a housekeeper that morning.

Spade’s husband of 24 years and longtime business partner, Andy Spade, released a heartfelt statement Wednesday night, saying that “there were personal demons she was battling.”

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives,” Andy wrote.

Andy confirmed the pair had been living separately, within a few blocks of each other, and he called her death “a complete shock.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.