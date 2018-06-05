Kendra Wilkinson live tweets dispute with estranged husband

After filing for divorce in April, Kendra Wilkinson seems to still be having issues with her estranged husband, Hank Baskett.

On Tuesday, the former Playboy model took to Twitter, claiming Baskett was "recording" her. "Please tell me to leave me alone and stop," wrote the 32-year-old in now deleted tweets.

"He's blaming me for his football career ending. He's blaming me for cheating on me while pregnant," added Wilkinson, who seemed to be referring to the alleged affair Baskett had with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant with their now 3-year-old daughter, Alijah Mary.

"I'm minding my business and after I tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me," the mom of two wrote in a follow-up tweet. "I'm trying to get out of my house fast. I'm beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger."

According to People magazine, Wilkinson, who also shares 8-year-old son, Hank IV, with the former pro football player was still living with Baskett despite filing for divorce.

"He hasn't moved out of the house," an insider told People in April. "I wouldn't rule out a reconciliation. She doesn't have a plan right now."

Moments after tweeting about the dispute, Wilkinson issued an apology to her Twitter followers.

"I tried so hard," wrote Wilkinson. "I did everything by the book and loved and i get s--- on. I'm so sorry for u all to feel awkward [right] now. When i was being recorded i felt threatened. Have a good day."

She concluded: "When u feel like u give [the] best of yourself 24/7 and someone trying to take the best of u... it's hard to breathe. Love you all."