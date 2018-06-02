Harvey Weinstein-inspired horror flick in the works

A new horror film inspired by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein’s actions is in the works from director Brian De Palma.

The director of "Carrie," "Blow Out" and "Dressed To Kill" told "Le Parisien" that he’s working on a screenplay for an unnamed French producer. “My character won’t be named Harvey Weinstein, but it will be a horror film, with a sexual aggressor, and it will take place in the film industry,” De Palma said.

Meanwhile, De Palma has "Domino," a thriller about a police officer seeking justice for his partner’s murder. That film has yet to secure a distributor. De Palma recently had a retrospective held at Cinematheque de Paris, in Paris, familiarity with Hollywood. “I know a lot of the people involved,” he told AFP. “I’ve heard stories over the years.”

The script would tackle the thorny subject, but ultimately, “it is a horror film, with a sexual aggressor, and the story will take place within the film industry.”

The director also said the #MeToo movement would eventually change movie subjects and their treatment. “It will be interesting to see when women start controlling the aesthetic, what is going to happen,” he said. “It would be interesting to see if their gaze is so much different than ours. Because a lot of movies are about the male gaze, what the male sees.”

This story originally appeared in Deadline.