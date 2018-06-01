ABC reportedly looking to reboot 'Roseanne' with focus on Sara Gilbert

ABC is reportedly looking into rebooting "Roseanne," but this time the series will be focused on Sara Gilbert.

According to TMZ, ABC is seeing if there is a possibility of "re-branding the show and focusing on" Gilbert's character, Darlene Connor, rather than Roseanne.

Fox News has reached out to ABC for comment.

"Roseanne" was canceled on Tuesday just hours after star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about former President Obama's aide Valerie Jarrett.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement on Tuesday that the network would not be producing the show's second season.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Dungey told Fox News. (edited)

The news came after Barr went into emergency damage-control mode following a politically charged tweet she sent linking Chelsea Clinton to liberal donor George Soros and a racially charged tweet saying Jarrett, who is African-American and born in Iran, is like the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby."