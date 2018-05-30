Roseanne Barr says she may fight ABC firing, retweets claim Michelle Obama was behind ouster

Roseanne Barr made it clear on Wednesday she's considering fighting ABC's move to cancel her revival after her racist tweet -- and the comic even pushed an accusation that former first lady Michelle Obama was behind her ouster.

Despite initially saying she would be quitting Twitter after posting a negative and racially charged comment about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, the star returned Tuesday and let loose on social media.

On Wednesday, Barr revealed that the positive feedback she was getting from people who still support her was making her feel emboldened to combat ABC in some way.

“You guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U,” she wrote.

One right-wing activist even went as far as to accuse ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey of consulting former first lady Michelle Obama before cancelling her show. Barr retweeted the claim to her followers.

It’s unclear what specifically Barr is talking about in terms of options. ABC is allowed to cancel any of its shows at any times. As for Barr’s firing, her tweet likely puts her in violation of her contract.

While it’s unclear exactly what the terms of her negotiations with ABC were when it decided to bring her '90s sitcom back for a revival, standard practice dictates that a morality clause be baked into actor’s contracts. This provides a remedy for an employer to terminate a public figure in the event they violate a crime or bring negative attention to the brand, in this case, ABC.

The star might be able to litigate for wrongful termination, but it’s unlikely that even invoking the First Amendment could get her out of the morality clause given the public backlash from her tweet. It’s even more unlikely that she could convince the network to reverse its cancellation and green light a second season of her revival given the extremely negative attention her words brought on the network.

Additionally, it would be hard for network Entertainment President Channing Dungey to go back on her curt but clear statement in announcing the cancellation.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” she told Fox News.