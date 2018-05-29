Roseanne Barr quits Twitter after offending with statements about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, Chelsea Clinton

Roseanne Barr went into emergency damage-control mode after sending out a politically-charged tweet linking Chelsea Clinton to liberal donor George Soros and a racially-charged tweet saying former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, who is African-American and born in Iran, is like the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby."

The latter led to an almost immediate mea culpa, and a vow to never tweet again.

"I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste," she tweeted, after writing she was quitting Twitter.

Her account is now deactivated, but many don't think that is enough. Some are calling for ABC to cancel her highly-rated reboot of "Roseanne."

Fox News' calls for comment to Barr and ABC were not immediately returned.

Barr also apologized earlier on Tuesday for sending out a tweet that suggested former first daughter Chelsea Clinton is married to liberal donor George Soros' nephew.

"Chelsea Soros Clinton," the "Roseanne" star tweeted late Monday night alluding to a theory that actor Scott Baio wrote about in October 2016.

Clinton is actually married to Marc Mezvinsky, who is not related to Soros.

Clinton replied to the conservative comedian that her given middle name is actually Victoria.

"Good morning Roseanne - my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one," she wrote Tuesday morning adding that she is "grateful for the important work" Soros' organization, Open Society, "does in the world. Have a great day!"

Barr replied to Clinton saying she was "sorry" for her mistake.

But she then quickly followed up by sharing an article about Clinton's husband whom Barr called the "son of a corrupt senator."

Barr also sent out a series of tweets on Tuesday morning against the billionaire donor accusing Soros of trying to "overthrow of us constitutional republic."

"soros' goal; the overthrow of us constitutional republic by buying/backing candidates 4 local district attorney races who will ignore US law & favor 'feelings' instead-and call everyone who is alarmed by that 'racist'," Barr tweeted.

In another tweet she accused Soros of being a "nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth."

On Sunday, the 65-year-old also spoke out against Michelle and Barack Obama's recent Netflix deal to create original content for the streaming service.

"I don't think any President should go from WH to producing big media 4 public consumption. It's an unholy alliance. Leave show biz 2 professionals-altho i do think going from show biz 2 WH is Ok-I might do it one day, then retire from both," she tweeted.