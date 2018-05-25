Louis C.K.'s accuser speaks out: I'll 'never regret telling the truth'

One of the women who came forward accusing comedian Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct wrote in an essay Thursday that she would “never regret telling the truth.”

Rebecca Corry, a comedian, writer and actress, told The New York Times in November that the comedian asked her if he could masturbate in front of her in 2005. She was one of five women who came forward.

"It's hell making the decision to speak out, and it's hell after the decision has been made," Corry wrote in an essay for Vulture. "That said, I will never regret telling the truth. I and so many others didn't feel we had options, but hopefully now that's changing."

Corry said she was “put on an unspoken list I never asked or wanted to be on” following the incident with C.K.

"And being on that list has not made my work as a writer, actress, and comedian any easier. It was never on my vision board to be a Time magazine 'silence breaker' or a lifelong goal to be pictured in People magazine, labeled as a 'victim,'" she wrote.

DANIEL CRAIG TO REPRISE ROLE AS JAMES BOND IN 2019 007 FILM

Corry said she felt she was unable to “free herself from the C.K. masturbation narrative” and expressed frustration that everyone knew about his sexual misconduct in the comedy world but did not talk about it. She said she chose to remain silent “because I didn’t want to be part of it."

Corry said she does not regret coming forward, but said she faced harsh criticism from others in the comedy industry. She slammed comedian Dave Chappelle for saying C.K.’s accusers had “a brittle-a-- spirit.”

"His rambling bit, filled with ignorance and vitriol, isn't comedy," Corry said. "It's just another example of a comedy giant misusing his power and platform to hurt someone."

She claimed friends have stopped speaking to her once she came forward with the allegations.

"Speaking out feels like standing in front of the world naked under fluorescent lights on a really bad day," Corry said. "I knew making myself so vulnerable would bring scrutiny from the outside, but my personal life has also been damaged by my decision to tell the truth."

HARVEY WEINSTEIN EXPECTED TO TURN HIMSELF IN, REPORTED TO FACE SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CHARGES

She wrote about the rumors swirling about C.K.’s “comeback” plans and said it suggested he was "the underdog and victim, and he is neither.” She asked supporters of the #MeToo movement and journalists to cover those struggling after coming forward with allegations.

“Everyone deserves to do their job without fear of being forced into an impossible situation. And no one should ever be attacked or judged for standing up for themselves,” she concluded.

C.K. admitted to the accusations made by the women following the report.