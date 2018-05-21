Royal wedding reception reportedly featured beer pong

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding reception turned into an ­outrageous party with a very royal dance-off and “beer pong” games.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36 — now the Duke and ­Duchess of Sussex — let their hair down to the hit by Whitney Houston at Frogmore House, Windsor, where James Corden hosted dinner and fireworks for 200 guests.

The bride’s US heritage was marked with the boozy American university drinking game beer pong, where players throw table tennis balls into cups of beer, which their opponents then have to consume.

The reception insider said: “Sere­na Williams played beer pong like it was tennis. Everyone had so much fun with it, there were even fireworks.”

Actor Idris Elba also took a turn at DJ’ing, with a playlist filled with soul classics, 1960s R&B and 1980s dance hits.

As guests arrived at the evening party, they were asked to hand in their phones to prevent any ­unauthorized videos or pictures.

In a striking break with royal tradition, Meghan gave a speech in which she thanked Prince Charles for walking her down the aisle and for such a “warm welcome” into the Royal Family.

Harry also gave a “rip-roaring” speech and said he looked forward to “spending the rest of my life” with Meghan.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.