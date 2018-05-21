Jet Li looks unrecognizable, shocks fans with frail appearance in photo

A recent photo of Jet Li was widely shared on social media and sparked concern among fans who felt the martial arts legend looked unrecognizable as he continues to battle health problems.

Li, who appeared in major Hollywood films such as 1998’s “Lethal Weapon 4” and 2012’s “The Expendables 2,” was photographed visiting a temple in Tibet donning glasses and a shaved head, South China Morning Post reported. The 55-year-old appeared to need assistance while walking.

“He was so active before and now he looks like an old man,” one person was quoted telling South China Morning Post.

Another person said, “His kung fu is real and his films were great. Pity he’s suffering from this illness.”

“I couldn’t even recognize him,” one person added.

Fans were shocked to see Li’s frail appearance. Li revealed in 2013 he was suffering from a slew of health issues, including hyperthyroidism, spinal problems and a heart condition. He was first diagnosed with an overactive thyroid in 2010 and took medication to control it.

“Either [I] continue making [action] films or spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair,” Li revealed at the time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Serious injuries he previously suffered to his legs and spine also affected his movement. He said he couldn’t stand for a prolonged period of time without hunching.

In the last few years, Li has dedicated most of his time to charity work. A devout Buddhist, Li said his religious belief, meditation and scripture reading helped his condition.