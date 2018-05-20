Expand / Collapse search
Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry begin life as married couple

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Royal Wedding: A recap of the nuptials from the famous guests, the incredible fashion, the grand processions, the vows, and the speech by Bishop Michael Curry, to the incredible kiss between newlyweds Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Video

Meghan and Harry: The Royal Wedding in two minutes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting their life as a married couple after a night of celebrating their royal wedding with friends and family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Saturday night at Windsor Castle after attending a reception at Frogmore House hosted by Prince Charles. The couple is expected to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip before they head to their home in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, Sky News reported.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves Windsor Castle the day after her grandson Prince Harry married Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in Windsor, Britain May 20, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez - RC156FF5CEE0

The queen was pictured Sunday morning heading to church a day after the royal wedding.  (Reuters)

The queen was photographed heading to church Sunday morning.

The newlyweds are breaking tradition and delaying their honeymoon. Harry and Markle will attend their first royal engagement as a married couple on Tuesday and are attending a garden party to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday and charity work.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS - RC1B53A1F450

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry heading to the evening reception.  (WPA Rota)

MEGHAN MARKLE WEARS PRINCESS DIANA'S AQUAMARINE RING TO WEDDING RECEPTION

The palace hasn’t released details about Harry and Markle’s honeymoon, but the couple are expected to head to Namibia or Botswana in southern Africa.

The royal family thanked everyone Saturday night for celebrating Harry and Markle’s big day.

Britains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj - RC1E8A85A630

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during the carriage procession after saying "I do."  (Reuters)

"Thank you to everyone who came to Windsor and those who followed from around the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world today. Congratulations once again to the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex. #royalwedding,” the royal family tweeted.

MEGHAN MARKLE 'LOOKED ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL' IN GOWN, PRINCESS DIANA'S DRESS DESIGNER REPORTEDLY SAYS

Markle previously said she wants to “hit the ground running” after getting married to become a full-time member of the royal family. The couple exchanged vows in front of 600 guests, which included members of the royal family and celebrities, at St. George’s Chapel Saturday morning. About 100,000 people also came out to watch Harry and Markle during the carriage procession through Windsor.

An estimated 2 billion people also tuned in to watch the wedding ceremony on television.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam