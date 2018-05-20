Meghan Markle, Prince Harry begin life as married couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting their life as a married couple after a night of celebrating their royal wedding with friends and family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Saturday night at Windsor Castle after attending a reception at Frogmore House hosted by Prince Charles. The couple is expected to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip before they head to their home in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, Sky News reported.

The queen was photographed heading to church Sunday morning.

The newlyweds are breaking tradition and delaying their honeymoon. Harry and Markle will attend their first royal engagement as a married couple on Tuesday and are attending a garden party to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday and charity work.

The palace hasn’t released details about Harry and Markle’s honeymoon, but the couple are expected to head to Namibia or Botswana in southern Africa.

The royal family thanked everyone Saturday night for celebrating Harry and Markle’s big day.

"Thank you to everyone who came to Windsor and those who followed from around the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world today. Congratulations once again to the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex. #royalwedding,” the royal family tweeted.

Markle previously said she wants to “hit the ground running” after getting married to become a full-time member of the royal family. The couple exchanged vows in front of 600 guests, which included members of the royal family and celebrities, at St. George’s Chapel Saturday morning. About 100,000 people also came out to watch Harry and Markle during the carriage procession through Windsor.

An estimated 2 billion people also tuned in to watch the wedding ceremony on television.