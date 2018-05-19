Meghan Markle 'looked absolutely beautiful' in gown, Princess Diana's dress designer reportedly says

One of the designers of the wedding dress worn by Princess Diana reportedly thought newly-married Meghan Markle “looked absolutely beautiful” in her gown, in a hat tip to the designer who made it.

Elizabeth Emanuel, who co-designed Princess Diana’s gown along with her then-husband, David, said the bride's dress for Saturday's nuptials was “classical and regal,” according to People magazine.

“It was absolutely plain and pure and elegant,” she told the outlet. “Past royal wedding gowns tend to be very classic and very traditional, and this wasn’t because it did not have all the lace and all the decoration and anything on it. It was a new kind of look, but still classical and regal.”

She added that the gown made a “really solid fashion statement.”

Markle donned a dress designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy for her royal nuptials with new hubby, Prince Harry, Kensington Palace said. The long-sleeve mermaid gown included a portrait neckline and lengthy train. She paired it with a veil adorned with lace and a tiara, which the Palace said was lent to her by Queen Elizabeth II and once belonged to Queen Mary.

Emanuel told People that she thinks the designer “should be pleased” with how the dress turned out and that she believes it “will be copied because it was so different.”

“Probably people will [be] thinking about having very long tulle trains as well,” Emanuel told the outlet. “It is a very soft net — you can get the crunchy net, which is one sort of look, or this very beautiful, almost like a jersey tulle that falls like a drape and it is very pretty.”

When stacked against the dresses worn by Princess Diana and Markle’s new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, Emanuel told People that she noted some differences.

“It was very much of the 80s and would look unusual if it was out there now,” she told the outlet. “Whereas I think Kate and Meghan’s dresses would look perfect anytime.”